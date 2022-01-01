Nordea Investment Management AB Has $748,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NiSource were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 423,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.