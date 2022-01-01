Nordea Investment Management AB Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

