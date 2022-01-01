Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.02 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.