Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

