NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $81.62 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. NULS has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and $19.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.