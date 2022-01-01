Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

