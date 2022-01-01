Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Colfax worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.