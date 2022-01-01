Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Saia makes up 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $337.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

