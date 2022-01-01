Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

