Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 215 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

