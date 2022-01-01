Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,923 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Altair Engineering worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock valued at $361,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,712 shares of company stock valued at $34,227,704 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

ALTR opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

