Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,923 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Altair Engineering worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

ALTR opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,712 shares of company stock valued at $34,227,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

