Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,283 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Colfax comprises 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Colfax worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Colfax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Colfax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colfax by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

