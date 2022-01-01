Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 632 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.