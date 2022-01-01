Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Tops $1.54 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $268.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

