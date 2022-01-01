OctoFi Trading Down 1.5% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $20,485.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00011948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

