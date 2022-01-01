Offshift Price Reaches $8.68 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and $7.30 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $8.68 or 0.00018679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 156% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,495.65 or 1.00111102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.26 or 0.01382869 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

