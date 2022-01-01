Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.64

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $29.40. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.