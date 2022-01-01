Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of OLPX opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

