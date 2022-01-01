Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 987,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Olin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

