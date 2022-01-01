Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 601,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $163,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,432 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

