Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $122.43

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.43, but opened at $119.70. Omega Flex shares last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 102,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.