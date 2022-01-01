OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

