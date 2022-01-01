ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.