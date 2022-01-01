ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

OGS stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

