OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.61). 74,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 63,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £94.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.73.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.