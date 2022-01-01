Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $81,061,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

