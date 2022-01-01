Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 193,391 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.