Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.