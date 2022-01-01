Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 482 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW opened at $556.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,375 shares of company stock worth $24,936,509 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

