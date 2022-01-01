OpenOcean Market Capitalization Hits $40.68 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.53 or 0.07843932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,279.93 or 1.00083041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007787 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.