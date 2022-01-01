Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of -0.07.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

