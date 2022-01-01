Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Reduced by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

