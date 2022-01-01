Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

