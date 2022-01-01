Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $539,018.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

