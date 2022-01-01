Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 61,173 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

