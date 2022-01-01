Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 44.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $61,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 189.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 692,080 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 68.7% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 498,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 203,171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.