Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.14

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 13651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
