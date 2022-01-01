Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.14

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 13651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

