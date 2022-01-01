Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $46.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several research firms recently commented on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PRRWF remained flat at $$30.10 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

