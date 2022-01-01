PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,579 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

