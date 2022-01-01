Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

