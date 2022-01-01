Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.