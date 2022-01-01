Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 189,509 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.