Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,577,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

