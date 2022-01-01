Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

