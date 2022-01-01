Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.