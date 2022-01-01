Pendal Group Ltd Invests $6.50 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 256,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

