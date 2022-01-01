Pendal Group Ltd Sells 57,576 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,576 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.50% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA opened at $46.75 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

