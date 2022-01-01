Pendal Group Ltd Sells 89,364 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,364 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,928,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 14,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

