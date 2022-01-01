Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

